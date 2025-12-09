National Guard birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since Dec. 13, 1636, the National Guard has delivered ready and lethal combat power in defense of the nation. For 389 years, Soldiers and Airmen have answered the call at home and abroad—prepared to fight and win whenever needed. Thank you for 389 years of service and sacrifice. Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio). EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 13, 11:00 AM ET