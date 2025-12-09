Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Since Dec. 13, 1636, the National Guard has delivered ready and lethal combat power in defense of the nation. For 389 years, Soldiers and Airmen have answered the call at home and abroad—prepared to fight and win whenever needed. Thank you for 389 years of service and sacrifice. Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio). EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 13, 11:00 AM ET

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989963
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-PI747-1002
    Filename: DOD_111434987
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard birthday, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    citizen soldiers
    always ready
    Always There
    National Guard
    birthday
    Since 1636

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download