Since Dec. 13, 1636, the National Guard has delivered ready and lethal combat power in defense of the nation. For 389 years, Soldiers and Airmen have answered the call at home and abroad—prepared to fight and win whenever needed. Thank you for 389 years of service and sacrifice. Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio). EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 13, 11:00 AM ET
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989963
|VIRIN:
|251212-Z-PI747-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111434987
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guard birthday, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.