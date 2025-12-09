Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSYWAR Underground Podcast- Dietician

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Capt. Rachel Deppen 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    This is a podcast about all things Psychological Operations. Happenings in the Regiment, resources and more! In this episode, we sit down with Jessica, our GRP Dietician, as she talks do's and don'ts of food and nutrition!

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:08
    Location: US

    This work, PSYWAR Underground Podcast- Dietician, by CPT Rachel Deppen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

