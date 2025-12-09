US Transportation Command hosted its annual Army–Navy football game, bringing both teams together for a spirited matchup. Army came out on top, securing the win and the Army/Navy helmet. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 08:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989960
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-MV819-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111434972
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USTRANSCOM Army–Navy Football Game, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.