    USTRANSCOM Army–Navy Football Game

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner 

    U.S. Transportation Command     

    US Transportation Command hosted its annual Army–Navy football game, bringing both teams together for a spirited matchup. Army came out on top, securing the win and the Army/Navy helmet. (Video by Mrs. Brooke Spenner)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989959
    VIRIN: 251210-F-MV819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111434969
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM Army–Navy Football Game, by TSgt Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

