    Operation Toy Drop

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Sergeant Morales Club in partnership with the Association of the United States Army conducts Operation Toy Drop on Dec. 10, 2025 on Clay Kaserne. Community members completed a 1-mile ruck, where at the end, dropped off toys for donation to the Caritas Jugendhilfe Orphanage. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey) Interview: Sfc. Michael Enriquez

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 08:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989955
    VIRIN: 251210-A-OM679-4017
    Filename: DOD_111434884
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Toy Drop, by SGT Benjamin Purcey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Toy Drop
    Sergeant Morales Club

