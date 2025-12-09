The Sergeant Morales Club in partnership with the Association of the United States Army conducts Operation Toy Drop on Dec. 10, 2025 on Clay Kaserne. Community members completed a 1-mile ruck, where at the end, dropped off toys for donation to the Caritas Jugendhilfe Orphanage. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey) Interview: Sfc. Michael Enriquez
