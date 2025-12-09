Table 3 and 5 Range | Freezing Winds 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989944" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in Marine Corps rifle qualification tables 3 and 5 during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Syndalen, Finland, Nov. 7, 2025. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. This video was created on Dec. 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway, video edited by Sgt. Noah Masog)