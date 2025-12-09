Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Table 3 and 5 Range | Freezing Winds 25

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate in Marine Corps rifle qualification tables 3 and 5 during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Syndalen, Finland, Nov. 7, 2025. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. This video was created on Dec. 9, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway, video edited by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989944
    VIRIN: 251209-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111434826
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    MFEA
    Freezing Winds
    Marines
    USMC
    Partner & Allies

