31st MEU | F-35B Lightning II aircraft

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 2, 2025. The 31st MEU’s F-35Bs provide a true multi-domain capability—linking air, land, and sea capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. The F-35B gives a commander a clearer understanding of the battlespace, enabling faster decision-making and long-range, precision options. Whether supporting Marines ashore, enhancing naval operations at sea, or strengthening joint interoperability, the F-35B expands the MEU’s ability to fight distributed and remain dominant. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)