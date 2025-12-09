U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 2, 2025. The 31st MEU’s F-35Bs provide a true multi-domain capability—linking air, land, and sea capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. The F-35B gives a commander a clearer understanding of the battlespace, enabling faster decision-making and long-range, precision options. Whether supporting Marines ashore, enhancing naval operations at sea, or strengthening joint interoperability, the F-35B expands the MEU’s ability to fight distributed and remain dominant. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 06:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989938
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-MI274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111434688
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | F-35B Lightning II aircraft, by Sgt Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
