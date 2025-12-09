Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | F-35B Lightning II aircraft

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrate capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, Dec. 2, 2025. The 31st MEU’s F-35Bs provide a true multi-domain capability—linking air, land, and sea capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. The F-35B gives a commander a clearer understanding of the battlespace, enabling faster decision-making and long-range, precision options. Whether supporting Marines ashore, enhancing naval operations at sea, or strengthening joint interoperability, the F-35B expands the MEU’s ability to fight distributed and remain dominant. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 06:34
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Deterrence
    readiness
    5th generation
    lethality
    reconnaisance
    Multi-Domain

