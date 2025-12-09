Coast Guard Air Station Astoria River Floods Rescue

An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria hoists two people from the roof of a flooded home in Sumas, Washington, Dec. 11, 2025. The crew responded to catastrophic flooding in northwestern Washington and transferred the survivors to a nearby landing zone for EMS care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 01:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989932
|VIRIN:
|251212-O-G0213-2804
|Filename:
|DOD_111434618
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|SUMAS, WASHINGTON, US
