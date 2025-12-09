Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Astoria River Floods Rescue

    SUMAS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    An MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria hoists two people from the roof of a flooded home in Sumas, Washington, Dec. 11, 2025. The crew responded to catastrophic flooding in northwestern Washington and transferred the survivors to a nearby landing zone for EMS care. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989932
    VIRIN: 251212-O-G0213-2804
    Filename: DOD_111434618
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: SUMAS, WASHINGTON, US

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Northwest District
    Sumas

