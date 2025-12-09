Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard River Flood Rescues

    SUMAS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Annika Hirschler 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    An MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles hoists two people from the roof of a flooded home in Sumas, Washington, [date]. The crew responded to catastrophic flooding in northwestern Washington and transferred the survivors to a nearby landing zone for EMS care. The rescue swimmer remained at the home during the initial hoists and was later recovered by an Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk crew. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 01:08
    Length: 00:00:46
