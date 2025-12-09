3rd Marine Division Attack Drone Training and Certification

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force patriciate during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 6-8, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructor, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)
