    3rd Marine Division Attack Drone Training and Certification

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force patriciate during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 6-8, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructor, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989915
    VIRIN: 251208-M-RI657-1001
    Filename: DOD_111434434
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    MCADC, Ready to Fight, 3rd MarDiv, sUAS, Attack Drone, USMC

