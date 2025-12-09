Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U. S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires an AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile during exercise Steel Knight 25, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec.11, 2025. The JAGM employment demonstrated 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver precision fires from distributed locations, strengthening the wing’s role in supporting ground forces, closing kill webs, and fighting in a maritime domain. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989912
    VIRIN: 251211-M-YL719-2001
    PIN: 7192001
    Filename: DOD_111434394
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    AH-1Z Viper
    MAG-39
    JAGM
    HMLA-367
    Steel Knight 25

