A U. S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires an AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile during exercise Steel Knight 25, over the Pacific Ocean, Dec.11, 2025. The JAGM employment demonstrated 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver precision fires from distributed locations, strengthening the wing’s role in supporting ground forces, closing kill webs, and fighting in a maritime domain. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|12.11.2025
|12.11.2025 23:27
|B-Roll
|989912
|251211-M-YL719-2001
|7192001
|DOD_111434394
|00:04:20
|CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Stingers fire Joint Air-to-Ground Missile, by LCpl Samantha Devine
