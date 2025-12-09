Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    2025 CANADIAN PACIFIC HOLIDAY TRAIN ROLLS THROUGH FORT MCCOY: The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11, 2025, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    army rail
    Wisconsin
    Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
    Holiday season, IMCOM

