2025 CANADIAN PACIFIC HOLIDAY TRAIN ROLLS THROUGH FORT MCCOY: The 2025 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 11, 2025, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the U.S. Nov. 19 through Dec. 21, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and collected approximately 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)