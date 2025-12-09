Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Captain Megan Korpiel, commander of the Horse Cavalry Detachment, or HCD, 1st Cavalry Division, and Spc. Colton Beeler, a horse rider attached to the HCD, 1st Cavalry Division, demonstrate their capability with horses and passion for the profession of horse caretaking on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. The HCD maintains the history and tradition of mounted cavalry units in the United States military, and has provided entertainment in ceremonies and demonstration like this one for over 50 years. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989890
    VIRIN: 251211-A-WV576-7776
    Filename: DOD_111433949
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: US
    Hometown: CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment B-Roll, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    History & Heritage
    1st Cavalry Division
    horse
    horse demonstration

