1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment B-Roll

Captain Megan Korpiel, commander of the Horse Cavalry Detachment, or HCD, 1st Cavalry Division, and Spc. Colton Beeler, a horse rider attached to the HCD, 1st Cavalry Division, demonstrate their capability with horses and passion for the profession of horse caretaking on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. The HCD maintains the history and tradition of mounted cavalry units in the United States military, and has provided entertainment in ceremonies and demonstration like this one for over 50 years. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)