Captain Megan Korpiel, commander of the Horse Cavalry Detachment, or HCD, 1st Cavalry Division, and Spc. Colton Beeler, a horse rider attached to the HCD, 1st Cavalry Division, demonstrate their capability with horses and passion for the profession of horse caretaking on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. The HCD maintains the history and tradition of mounted cavalry units in the United States military, and has provided entertainment in ceremonies and demonstration like this one for over 50 years. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)
Date Taken:
12.11.2025
Date Posted:
12.11.2025 19:27
Category:
B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989890
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-WV576-7776
|Filename:
|DOD_111433949
Length:
00:09:41
Location:
US
Hometown:
CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment B-Roll, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
