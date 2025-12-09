U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Combat Logistics Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, rehearse advanced medical treatment during a simulated mass casualty event during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Nan Yang)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989883
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-YV233-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111433875
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: CLB-5 Marines, Sailors conduct simulated casualty treatment during Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.