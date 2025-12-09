Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise Aboard USS Comstock

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 9, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989872
    VIRIN: 251209-M-TI498-1003
    Filename: DOD_111433687
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

