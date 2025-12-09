U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 9, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989872
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-TI498-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111433687
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct VBSS Exercise Aboard USS Comstock, by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
