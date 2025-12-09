U.S. Marines assigned to Tango Battery, 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to 39th Airlift Squadron, 317th Operations Group, 317th Airlift Wing 317th Operations Group, 317th Airlift Wing and a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989867
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111433600
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: 1st Bn., 11th Marines conduct HIRAIN during Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.