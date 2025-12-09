TACOMA, Wash. (Dec. 6, 2025) — Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Jacob Rowe, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest NROTC coordinator, speaks with students during the HOSA Washington Future Health Professionals Conference at Tacoma Community College. Rowe briefed attendees on the Navy’s Nurse Option and Medical NROTC scholarships, which provide up to $200,000 in tuition assistance for qualifying students pursuing four-year degrees and commissions as Navy officers. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations across Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of Pacific Northwest Warrior Sailors who reflect the Navy's core values and operational excellence. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 15:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|989857
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-CJ186-6993
|Filename:
|DOD_111433422
|Length:
|00:28:25
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG PNW Medical Scholarship Presentation at HOSA Washington, by CPO Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.