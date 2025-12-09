Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG PNW Medical Scholarship Presentation at HOSA Washington

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    TACOMA, Wash. (Dec. 6, 2025) — Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Jacob Rowe, the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest NROTC coordinator, speaks with students during the HOSA Washington Future Health Professionals Conference at Tacoma Community College. Rowe briefed attendees on the Navy’s Nurse Option and Medical NROTC scholarships, which provide up to $200,000 in tuition assistance for qualifying students pursuing four-year degrees and commissions as Navy officers. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations across Washington, Alaska, Idaho, and Montana. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of Pacific Northwest Warrior Sailors who reflect the Navy's core values and operational excellence. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:35
    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    scholarship
    Tacoma
    NROTC Naval ROTC Navy
    Navy Recruit Command
    tacoma community college

