    Trees For Troops at Fort Bragg

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Hundreds of military families gathered at Smith Lake Recreation Area on December 5, 2025, during the holiday season to take part in the annual Trees for Troops program, receiving free, farm-grown Christmas trees as a gift of gratitude for their service.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989851
    VIRIN: 251205-A-IV289-1761
    Filename: DOD_111433264
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Fort Bragg

