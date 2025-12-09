USAMU Instructors Train Green Berets in Day and Night Marksmanship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group Soldiers conduct marksmanship training with Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dec. 5th, 2025.

The training covered short-range pistol, short-range rifle, medium-range engagements, and night fire, with instructors demonstrating techniques and guiding the Special Forces team through each phase.

The event provided an opportunity to reinforce fundamentals and apply them across varying distances and lighting conditions.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)