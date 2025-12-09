Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Instructors Train Green Berets in Day and Night Marksmanship

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group Soldiers conduct marksmanship training with Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dec. 5th, 2025.
    The training covered short-range pistol, short-range rifle, medium-range engagements, and night fire, with instructors demonstrating techniques and guiding the Special Forces team through each phase.
    The event provided an opportunity to reinforce fundamentals and apply them across varying distances and lighting conditions.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989843
    VIRIN: 251205-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111433125
    Length: 00:11:09
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    special operations
    US Army Marksmanship Unit
    lethality
    Green Berets
    special forces
    marksmanship

