USAMU Instructors Train Green Berets in Day and Night Marksmanship

U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group Soldiers conduct marksmanship training with Green Berets from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dec. 5th, 2025.
The training covered short-range pistol, short-range rifle, medium-range engagements, and night fire, with instructors demonstrating techniques and guiding the Special Forces team through each phase.
The event provided an opportunity to reinforce fundamentals and apply them across varying distances and lighting conditions.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989843
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111433125
|Length:
|00:11:09
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
