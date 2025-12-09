Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPMHE 2025: The future of military medical interoperability

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    Ministry of Defense Joint Staff Japan United States Indo-Pacific Command co-host Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan, Dec. 2-5, 2025. The theme of the exchange was: the future of military medical interoperability: building resilience in a changing world.

    HADR
    Medical Readiness
    USINDOPACOM
    IPMHE 2025
    Japan Defense Force

