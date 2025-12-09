Air Force Staff Sgt. Trinity King, 78th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, talks about her deployment overseas and the training necessary to prepare for it at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2025. King and her MWD, selected to be a part of the presidential cabinent's protection team while partnered with the secret service and other agencies, acted as a psychological deterrent downrange. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989837
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111433059
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 78th SFS Military Working Dog Unit Provides Presidential Support, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
