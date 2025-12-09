78th SFS Military Working Dog Unit Provides Presidential Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Staff Sgt. Trinity King, 78th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, talks about her deployment overseas and the training necessary to prepare for it at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2025. King and her MWD, selected to be a part of the presidential cabinent's protection team while partnered with the secret service and other agencies, acted as a psychological deterrent downrange. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)