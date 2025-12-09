Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th SFS Military Working Dog Unit Provides Presidential Support

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Trinity King, 78th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, talks about her deployment overseas and the training necessary to prepare for it at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2025. King and her MWD, selected to be a part of the presidential cabinent's protection team while partnered with the secret service and other agencies, acted as a psychological deterrent downrange. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 14:30
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Robins Air Force Base
    military working dog (MWD)
    78th SFS
    Security Forces (SF)
    k9

