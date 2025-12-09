Fort Bliss Trees for Troops 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Families received an early dose of holiday cheer on Dec 5 as Fort Bliss hosted its annual Trees for Troops event, providing free Christmas trees to Service Members across the installation.



Volunteers from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program worked throughout the morning to unload and distribute fresh-cut trees, ensuring Soldiers, especially those far from home, have the opportunity to bring a piece of holiday tradition into their homes.



Trees for Troops is part of a nationwide effort to deliver thousands of Christmas trees to military installations each year, strengthening connections between local communities and the Soldiers they support.



As Families selected their trees and shared warm moments together, the spirit of giving was unmistakable across Fort Bliss.