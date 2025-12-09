Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Trees for Troops 2025

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and Families received an early dose of holiday cheer on Dec 5 as Fort Bliss hosted its annual Trees for Troops event, providing free Christmas trees to Service Members across the installation.

    Volunteers from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program worked throughout the morning to unload and distribute fresh-cut trees, ensuring Soldiers, especially those far from home, have the opportunity to bring a piece of holiday tradition into their homes.

    Trees for Troops is part of a nationwide effort to deliver thousands of Christmas trees to military installations each year, strengthening connections between local communities and the Soldiers they support.

    As Families selected their trees and shared warm moments together, the spirit of giving was unmistakable across Fort Bliss.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989836
    VIRIN: 251205-A-PT036-2777
    PIN: 459687
    Filename: DOD_111433057
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Bliss Trees for Troops 2025, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM

