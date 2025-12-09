Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Thunder 26

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. AMC generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of USSTRATCOM-assigned strategic bomber and command and control aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989819
    VIRIN: 251021-F-QA066-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432812
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    amc
    Readiness Exercise
    Mac
    airmobilitycommand
    usstrategiccommand
    GT26

