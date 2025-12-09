U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. AMC generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of USSTRATCOM-assigned strategic bomber and command and control aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 13:08
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|989819
VIRIN:
|251021-F-QA066-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111432812
Length:
|00:06:58
Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
