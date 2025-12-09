Causal Lieutenant Program: Shaping Future Leaders

The Causal Lieutenant Program allows new lieutenants the ability to gain insight into how other units function within Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The lieutenants are detailed out to organizations such as wing staff, safety, security forces, flightline operations and the medical group. More than 100 students progress through four phases of the Undergraduate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training. During the CLP phase, students develop as officers while gaining an understanding of the base that supports them and how they can support the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
