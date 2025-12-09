Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Causal Lieutenant Program: Shaping Future Leaders

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The Causal Lieutenant Program allows new lieutenants the ability to gain insight into how other units function within Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The lieutenants are detailed out to organizations such as wing staff, safety, security forces, flightline operations and the medical group. More than 100 students progress through four phases of the Undergraduate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training. During the CLP phase, students develop as officers while gaining an understanding of the base that supports them and how they can support the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 989817
    VIRIN: 251211-F-GY993-7031
    Filename: DOD_111432772
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

