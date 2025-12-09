Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Service Pistol Team Leads Marksmanship Instruction at Fort Benning

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Pistol Team conducts marksmanship training for leaders from the 3rd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment on Dec. 9, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The training focused on reinforcing core pistol fundamentals for leader development. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989808
    VIRIN: 251209-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432622
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Service Pistol Team Leads Marksmanship Instruction at Fort Benning, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    US Army Marksmanship Unit
    lethality
    IBOLC
    marksmanship
    pistol

