The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Pistol Team conducts marksmanship training for leaders from the 3rd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment on Dec. 9, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The training focused on reinforcing core pistol fundamentals for leader development. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989808
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111432622
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAMU Service Pistol Team Leads Marksmanship Instruction at Fort Benning, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
