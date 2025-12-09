Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOF Civil Affairs Integrates With the 82nd Airborne’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion to Master Tactical Skills and Critical Casualty Care in the Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Badder 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    FORT BRAGG, NC – Civil Affairs soldiers and a flight crew from the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion recently conducted a dynamic combined arms field training exercise. During the exercise, pilots performed simulated combat maneuvers while Civil Affairs soldiers conducted critical medical care and evacuation procedures mid-flight as well as infiltration/exfiltration at a landing zone. Training scenarios like this enhance readiness and lethality, enabling Civil Affairs to maneuver in competition, react swiftly in crisis, and win in conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Badder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989805
    VIRIN: 251203-A-WA444-1424
    Filename: DOD_111432594
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOF Civil Affairs Integrates With the 82nd Airborne’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion to Master Tactical Skills and Critical Casualty Care in the Field, by SPC Brandon Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    95th Civil Affairs Brigade
    Evasive Maneuver Drill
    Civil Affairs
    82nd Airborne Division
    Pipehawks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download