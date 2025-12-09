FORT BRAGG, NC – Civil Affairs soldiers and a flight crew from the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion recently conducted a dynamic combined arms field training exercise. During the exercise, pilots performed simulated combat maneuvers while Civil Affairs soldiers conducted critical medical care and evacuation procedures mid-flight as well as infiltration/exfiltration at a landing zone. Training scenarios like this enhance readiness and lethality, enabling Civil Affairs to maneuver in competition, react swiftly in crisis, and win in conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Badder)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 12:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989805
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-WA444-1424
|Filename:
|DOD_111432594
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOF Civil Affairs Integrates With the 82nd Airborne’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion to Master Tactical Skills and Critical Casualty Care in the Field, by SPC Brandon Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
