SOF Civil Affairs Integrates With the 82nd Airborne’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion to Master Tactical Skills and Critical Casualty Care in the Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989805" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT BRAGG, NC – Civil Affairs soldiers and a flight crew from the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion recently conducted a dynamic combined arms field training exercise. During the exercise, pilots performed simulated combat maneuvers while Civil Affairs soldiers conducted critical medical care and evacuation procedures mid-flight as well as infiltration/exfiltration at a landing zone. Training scenarios like this enhance readiness and lethality, enabling Civil Affairs to maneuver in competition, react swiftly in crisis, and win in conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Badder)