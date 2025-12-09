Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FUSRAP Guterl Steel Annual Groundwater Seep Sampling (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-ROLL: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members conduct and annual groundwater seep and surface water sampling in the Erie Canal for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025. Annual groundwater sampling is conducted to monitor if contamination from the nation’s early atomic energy program is moving offsite and ensure the protection of human health and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
    00:00 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard prepares equipment and supplies for annual water groundwater seep and surface water sampling
    00:40 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard cleans stainless steel bowl used for water sample collection
    01:00 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard calibrates a water quality meter
    01:45 USACE Buffalo District Biologist Ryan Gmerek operates a pontoon boat in route to the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.
    02:25 USACE Buffalo District team members ride aboard a pontoon boat in route to the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.
    04:00 USACE Buffalo District team members locate groundwater seep sampling locations in the wall of the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.
    04:30 USACE Buffalo District Environmental Engineer Emily Shoffstall uses a steel bowl to collect a surface water samples from the Erie Canal
    05:05 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard and Environmental Engineer Emily Shoffstall use a steel bowl to collect a groundwater seep samples from the wall of the Erie Canal

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989798
    VIRIN: 250929-A-HB296-1182
    Filename: DOD_111432478
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FUSRAP Guterl Steel Annual Groundwater Seep Sampling (B-Roll), by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download