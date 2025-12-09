FUSRAP Guterl Steel Annual Groundwater Seep Sampling (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-ROLL: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members conduct and annual groundwater seep and surface water sampling in the Erie Canal for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025. Annual groundwater sampling is conducted to monitor if contamination from the nation’s early atomic energy program is moving offsite and ensure the protection of human health and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

00:00 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard prepares equipment and supplies for annual water groundwater seep and surface water sampling

00:40 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard cleans stainless steel bowl used for water sample collection

01:00 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard calibrates a water quality meter

01:45 USACE Buffalo District Biologist Ryan Gmerek operates a pontoon boat in route to the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.

02:25 USACE Buffalo District team members ride aboard a pontoon boat in route to the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.

04:00 USACE Buffalo District team members locate groundwater seep sampling locations in the wall of the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.

04:30 USACE Buffalo District Environmental Engineer Emily Shoffstall uses a steel bowl to collect a surface water samples from the Erie Canal

05:05 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard and Environmental Engineer Emily Shoffstall use a steel bowl to collect a groundwater seep samples from the wall of the Erie Canal