B-ROLL: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District team members conduct and annual groundwater seep and surface water sampling in the Erie Canal for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Guterl Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025. Annual groundwater sampling is conducted to monitor if contamination from the nation’s early atomic energy program is moving offsite and ensure the protection of human health and the environment in the surrounding community. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
00:00 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard prepares equipment and supplies for annual water groundwater seep and surface water sampling
00:40 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard cleans stainless steel bowl used for water sample collection
01:00 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard calibrates a water quality meter
01:45 USACE Buffalo District Biologist Ryan Gmerek operates a pontoon boat in route to the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.
02:25 USACE Buffalo District team members ride aboard a pontoon boat in route to the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.
04:00 USACE Buffalo District team members locate groundwater seep sampling locations in the wall of the Erie Canal in Lockport, N.Y.
04:30 USACE Buffalo District Environmental Engineer Emily Shoffstall uses a steel bowl to collect a surface water samples from the Erie Canal
05:05 USACE Buffalo District Chemist Brianna Pollard and Environmental Engineer Emily Shoffstall use a steel bowl to collect a groundwater seep samples from the wall of the Erie Canal
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989798
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-HB296-1182
|Filename:
|DOD_111432478
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FUSRAP Guterl Steel Annual Groundwater Seep Sampling (B-Roll), by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS
