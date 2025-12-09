Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard's Departure Ceremony for D.C. Safe and Beautiful (B-Roll Package)

    FRANKLIN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers participate in a departure ceremony for this upcoming mission to Washington, Dec. 5, 2025, in Franklin, Indiana. Hoosier Guardsmen will assist local and federal law enforcement partners as part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful, and they will conduct community safety patrols and manage traffic control posts. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989794
    VIRIN: 251205-Z-EA609-1059
    Filename: DOD_111432395
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FRANKLIN, INDIANA, US

    Indiana National Guard
    b-roll
    National Guard Bureau
    113th Engineer Battalion
    DCSafe
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

