Indiana National Guard's Departure Ceremony for D.C. Safe and Beautiful (B-Roll Package)

Indiana National Guard soldiers participate in a departure ceremony for this upcoming mission to Washington, Dec. 5, 2025, in Franklin, Indiana. Hoosier Guardsmen will assist local and federal law enforcement partners as part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful, and they will conduct community safety patrols and manage traffic control posts. (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)