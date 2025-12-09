Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: MRF-SEA Marines, Malaysian Armed Forces Conduct STAFFEX during CARAT Malaysia 2025

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    12.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), and Royal Malaysian Armed Forces service members conduct a staff exercise during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4-9, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Location: LUMUT, MY

    This work, B-roll: MRF-SEA Marines, Malaysian Armed Forces Conduct STAFFEX during CARAT Malaysia 2025, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT Malaysia, CARAT 2025, MRF-SEA25, DESRON 7, 15th MEU

