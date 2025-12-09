U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), and Royal Malaysian Armed Forces service members conduct a staff exercise during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4-9, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 09:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989784
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-AS577-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111432199
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: MRF-SEA Marines, Malaysian Armed Forces Conduct STAFFEX during CARAT Malaysia 2025, by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
