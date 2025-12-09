Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Quarters One Holiday Tour and Command Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer, Cpl. Kenneth Johnson and Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Take a virtual tour of Quarters One decorated for the holiday season. Quarters One is the home to Parris Island’s commanding general and is one of the oldest structures on the depot. In celebration of the holiday season, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson has decorated the home and will have open house celebrations with Marines, sailors, and their families throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer, Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson & Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989776
    VIRIN: 251203-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432118
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Quarters One Holiday Tour and Command Holiday Message, by SSgt Brendan Custer, Cpl Kenneth Johnson and LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Quarters One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download