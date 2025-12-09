Take a virtual tour of Quarters One decorated for the holiday season. Quarters One is the home to Parris Island’s commanding general and is one of the oldest structures on the depot. In celebration of the holiday season, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson has decorated the home and will have open house celebrations with Marines, sailors, and their families throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer, Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson & Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 09:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989776
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111432118
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Quarters One Holiday Tour and Command Holiday Message, by SSgt Brendan Custer, Cpl Kenneth Johnson and LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
