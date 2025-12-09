2025 Quarters One Holiday Tour and Command Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Take a virtual tour of Quarters One decorated for the holiday season. Quarters One is the home to Parris Island’s commanding general and is one of the oldest structures on the depot. In celebration of the holiday season, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson has decorated the home and will have open house celebrations with Marines, sailors, and their families throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer, Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson & Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)