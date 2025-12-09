Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD Parris Island Army Vs Navy Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brigadier General Ahmed T. Williamson, commanding general of MCRD Parris Island, delivers a shoutout to the U.S. Naval Academy football team ahead of their matchup against the U.S. Military Academy on Dec. 13, 2025.
    A proud tradition of rivalry and service continues with this year's Army-Navy Game. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989774
    VIRIN: 251211-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432094
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD Parris Island Army Vs Navy Shoutout, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    GoNavyAcademy
    Navy
    Army Vs Navy 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download