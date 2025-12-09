Brigadier General Ahmed T. Williamson, commanding general of MCRD Parris Island, delivers a shoutout to the U.S. Naval Academy football team ahead of their matchup against the U.S. Military Academy on Dec. 13, 2025.
A proud tradition of rivalry and service continues with this year's Army-Navy Game. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 08:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|989774
|VIRIN:
|251211-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111432094
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRD Parris Island Army Vs Navy Shoutout, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.