The Office of Investigations at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) conducts criminal, civil, and administrative investigations of fraud and misconduct related to HHS programs, operations, and enrollees. State-of-the-art tools and technology assist HHS-OIG investigators around the country and help HHS-OIG meet its goal of becoming the world's premier health care law enforcement agency. Learn more: https://oig.hhs.gov/about-oig/office-investigations/
About the HHS Office of Inspector General
HHS-OIG protects the integrity of over 100 HHS programs as well as the health and welfare of the millions of people whom those programs serve. We make an impact on HHS programs and the lives of Americans through our audits and national reviews, legal memorandums and cases, and criminal investigations.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989771
|VIRIN:
|250701-O-XA148-9570
|Filename:
|DOD_111432046
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OIG Office of Investigations | Impacting Health & Human Services Programs and the Lives of Americans, by Brian Boenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.