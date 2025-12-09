Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Europe Best Medic Competition - BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers participated in the annual Europe Best Medic Competition at Baumholder and Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. This year's event was held in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson, who received The Medal of Honor for his medical aid during World War II.

    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jonathan M. Koleno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989770
    VIRIN: 251208-A-WO246-1001
    Filename: DOD_111432027
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Europe Best Medic Competition - BROLL, by SGT Jonathan Koleno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Best Medic Competion
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download