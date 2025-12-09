Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fitness with Phillips: Ranger Physical Assessment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and other Pennsylvania National Guard members participate in a Ranger Physical Assessment at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2025. Phillips organized this event as part of his ‘Fitness with Phillips’ challenge, encouraging service members to take pride in fitness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989769
    VIRIN: 251001-Z-SW312-1001
    PIN: 251001
    Filename: DOD_111432004
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fitness with Phillips: Ranger Physical Assessment, by SGT Kayden Bedwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    physical training challenge
    fitness and health
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download