Fitness with Phillips: Ranger Physical Assessment

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, command senior enlisted leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and other Pennsylvania National Guard members participate in a Ranger Physical Assessment at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2025. Phillips organized this event as part of his ‘Fitness with Phillips’ challenge, encouraging service members to take pride in fitness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kayden Bedwell)