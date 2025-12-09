Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe- Dobbiaco, Italy

    ITALY

    12.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White and Sgt. Salvador Castro

    AFN Vicenza

    Explore Florence, the birthplace of the Italian Renaissance. This city is famous for its architecture designs, artistry and much more. AFN Vicenza encourages to visit Explore Europe and see what all this beautiful city has to offer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro and Staff Sgt. Brandon White

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 05:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989755
    VIRIN: 251207-A-JH229-9654
    Filename: DOD_111431850
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe- Dobbiaco, Italy, by SSG Brandon White and SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAG Italy
    Explore Europe
    AFN
    MWR
    Italy

