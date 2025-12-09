1st Infantry Division Trench Clearing in Bulgaria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, execute trench clearing during a platoon live fire exercise at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Dec. 8, 2025. Execution of platoon live-fire exercises increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness alongside NATO's Eastern Flank by training platoons to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)



