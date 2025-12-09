Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    251205-SDB-Tree Lighting-NewsInFocus

    GREECE

    12.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Hannah Donahue 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 11, 2025) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's MWR held a Lighting of the Season event to kick off the holidays on Dec. 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 04:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989748
    VIRIN: 251211-N-XJ090-1001
    Filename: DOD_111431728
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251205-SDB-Tree Lighting-NewsInFocus, by SN Hannah Donahue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

