    11th MEU Marines, Sailors, Pull into Port Aboard USS Comstock

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, pull into port aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in San Diego, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989738
    VIRIN: 251210-M-FP389-1176
    Filename: DOD_111431636
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    Comstock
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    DATF
    Marines
    Sailors

