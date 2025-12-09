Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), conduct deck landing qualifications in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2025. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 03:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989736
    VIRIN: 251208-M-FP389-1893
    Filename: DOD_111431617
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications, by Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Comstock
    Blue-Green Team
    MV-22B
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

