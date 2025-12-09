11th MEU Sailors Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications

U.S. Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), conduct deck landing qualifications in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 8, 2025. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)
