U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct forward refueling during exercise Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, Dec. 10, 2025. A Forward Arming and Refueling Point delivers refueling and rearming for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, extending the reach of air operations in forward environments while showcasing 3rd MAW's ability to sustain distributed aviation missions through expeditionary refueling, ordnance support, and resilient communications architecture. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|12.10.2025
|12.11.2025 00:38
|B-Roll
|989731
|251209-M-YL719-2001
|7192001
|DOD_111431520
|00:03:17
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces conduct forward refueling, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
