A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers equipment to Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, in support of exercise Steel Knight on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 8, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989730
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-YL719-2002
|PIN:
|719202
|Filename:
|DOD_111431518
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Raiders deliver equipment to San Clemente Island node, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
