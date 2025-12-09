Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Raiders deliver equipment to San Clemente Island node

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers equipment to Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, in support of exercise Steel Knight on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 8, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 00:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989730
    VIRIN: 251208-M-YL719-2002
    PIN: 719202
    Filename: DOD_111431518
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    VMGR-352
    3rd MAW
    C-130 Hercules
    MWSS-373
    MAG-11
    Steel Knight 25

