Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Heavy Haulers conduct ADGR, troop transport

U.S. Marines Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct air- delivered ground refueling missions, and transport Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, as part of a troop transport mission from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California to San Clemente Island in support of exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 10, 2025.

With its heavy-lift capacity, range, and ability to transport Marines and equipment into austere terrain, the Super Stallion enables expeditious repositioning to forward locations while sustaining momentum and extending the reach of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)