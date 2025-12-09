U.S. Marines execute HIRAIN on Iwakuni B-roll

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division execute Typhoon Crossbow 26.1 on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Typhoon Crossbow is an exercise that proves 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment’s ability to establish an expeditionary advanced base by executing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration. HIRAIN is the process of identifying a target, seizing key terrain, inserting High Mobility Rocket Systems, destroying the target and retrograding back to a secure location. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zainab Sink)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989727
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-NC751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111431398
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
