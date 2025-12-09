Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines execute HIRAIN on Iwakuni B-roll

    JAPAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zainab Sink 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division execute Typhoon Crossbow 26.1 on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. Typhoon Crossbow is an exercise that proves 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment’s ability to establish an expeditionary advanced base by executing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration. HIRAIN is the process of identifying a target, seizing key terrain, inserting High Mobility Rocket Systems, destroying the target and retrograding back to a secure location. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zainab Sink)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    3d MarDiv
    HIRAIN
    USINDOPACOM
    Typhoon Crossbow
    training
    USMC

