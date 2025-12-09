Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Purple Foxes support Mass Casualty training

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey Aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport simulated casualties as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines and Sailors during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 23:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989725
    VIRIN: 251210-M-QY860-1001
    Filename: DOD_111431354
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Purple Foxes support Mass Casualty training, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    MASSCAS
    Purple Foxes
    MV-22B
    4th Medical Bn
    VMM-364

