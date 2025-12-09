Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Purple Foxes support Mass Casualty training

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey Aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport simulated casualties as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines and Sailors during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 10, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 23:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989725
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-QY860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111431354
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
