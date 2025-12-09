Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing provide close air support during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989719
    VIRIN: 251209-M-EH070-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111431326
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, U.S. Marine Corps, Steel Knight 25, Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download