U.S. Marines with Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct maritime domain awareness and coordinate close air support as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 22:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989718
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-XY116-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111431281
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Recon Bn. conduct maritime domain awareness during Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.