Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power Lifting Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts a power lifting competition to demonstrate the concept of being fit to fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 22:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989710
    VIRIN: 251118-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111431127
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Lifting Competition, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download