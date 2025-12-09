Day in the Life - Food Specialist

Airman 1st Class A'Mya Smith, a food specialist at Yokota Air Base, talks about her day-to-day activities as a food specialist in the dining facility at Yokota AB on November 26, 2025. Smith talked about her daily duties, struggles with her job and how she overcomes them, and how working as a food specialist makes her feel fulfilled. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 22:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989708
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-BU960-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111431047
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
