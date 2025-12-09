Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life - Food Specialist

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Airman 1st Class A'Mya Smith, a food specialist at Yokota Air Base, talks about her day-to-day activities as a food specialist in the dining facility at Yokota AB on November 26, 2025. Smith talked about her daily duties, struggles with her job and how she overcomes them, and how working as a food specialist makes her feel fulfilled. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 22:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989708
    VIRIN: 251211-F-BU960-1003
    Filename: DOD_111431047
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life - Food Specialist, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    food specialist
    Services Airmen
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Services AFSC
    Samurai Dining Facility
    Yokota

