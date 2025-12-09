Day in the Life - Food Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class A'Mya Smith, a food specialist at Yokota Air Base, talks about her day-to-day activities as a food specialist in the dining facility at Yokota AB on November 26, 2025. Smith talked about her daily duties, struggles with her job and how she overcomes them, and how working as a food specialist makes her feel fulfilled. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)