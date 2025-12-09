Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Nicest Wrong Number

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 18:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989696
    VIRIN: 241129-D-D0439-7616
    Filename: DOD_111430927
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: US

