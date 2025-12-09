The Nicest Wrong Number

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is ready to track Santa. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. On December 24th, NORAD has one additional mission: tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe delivering presents to children.
