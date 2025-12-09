MCAS Cherry Point's 250th Birthday Celebration in Havelock, NC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local residents participate in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration in Havelock, North Carolina, December 9, 2025. Service members, families, and local residents came together to celebrate Havelock’s first Marine Corps Birthday celebration, featuring the traditional cake cutting, the symbolic passing of traditions, a sword detail, and the reading of the Commandant’s birthday message. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Williams)