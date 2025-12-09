Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Cherry Point's 250th Birthday Celebration in Havelock, NC

    HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local residents participate in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration in Havelock, North Carolina, December 9, 2025. Service members, families, and local residents came together to celebrate Havelock’s first Marine Corps Birthday celebration, featuring the traditional cake cutting, the symbolic passing of traditions, a sword detail, and the reading of the Commandant’s birthday message. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989690
    VIRIN: 251209-M-DQ946-8746
    Filename: DOD_111430779
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

