U.S. Marines, Sailors, and local residents participate in Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s 250th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration in Havelock, North Carolina, December 9, 2025. Service members, families, and local residents came together to celebrate Havelock’s first Marine Corps Birthday celebration, featuring the traditional cake cutting, the symbolic passing of traditions, a sword detail, and the reading of the Commandant’s birthday message. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 18:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989690
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-DQ946-8746
|Filename:
|DOD_111430779
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Cherry Point's 250th Birthday Celebration in Havelock, NC, by Cpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.